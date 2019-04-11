Tonya Michelle Mitchell (1972 - 2019)
Tonya Mitchell, 46, of 223 Morgan Street, Rock Hill, SC passed April 4, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service 2p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Gethsemane Church, Apostle Joseph Tillman, officiating. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
