Tonya Mitchell, 46, of 223 Morgan Street, Rock Hill, SC passed April 4, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service 2p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Gethsemane Church, Apostle Joseph Tillman, officiating. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Apr. 11, 2019