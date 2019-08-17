Tracy Harold Green, AKA Michael T. Harvey, 53, passed away at his home in York.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with Pastor Will Cofield officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Tracy Green was a son of the late Curtis Green, Sr. and Betty Starnes Green.
He is survived by his brothers, Butch Green (Sharon), Tim Green (Peggy), sister, Marie Surratt (Chris), nieces, Aimee Ward (Oliver), Jessica Moss (Jason), Keely Jane Moss, Bella Ann Moss, nephew, Justin Baldwin and Aunt, Genora Westmoreland.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Kashy Flores.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Park Way, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Online condolences may be made to the Green family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Green family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 17, 2019