Travis Hancock (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Travis you will be missed. I'll miss the conversations we..."
    - Brian Miller
  • "Gone too soon. Travis will be someone no one will forget...."
    - Hillary Chilson
  • "Travis you was one of the best mangers that any store could..."
    - LaTonya Green
  • "Travis was a friend to me at Walmart I used to clean the..."
    - Christina Dibenedetto
  • "Rest in peace Travis. 3rd shift 1339 loves you"
    - Amber Derion
Service Information
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-3168
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollard Funeral Home
115 York Street
Chester, SC 29706
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Cemetery
Ft. Mill, SC
Obituary
Travis E. Hancock, age 30, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21st. He was the son of Debra Weir Hancock and Andy Martin both of Chester. He is also survived by his brother, Jason Martin and his grandmother, Juanita Martin, both of Chester; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Travis was employed by Wal-Mart, formerly in Rock Hill and currently in Columbia; SC. Visitation will be 6-8p.m. Tuesday at Pollard Funeral Home. Elder T.J. Martin of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church will speak at the 11a.m. Wednesday graveside funeral in Unity Cemetery in Ft. Mill, SC.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
