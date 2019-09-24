Travis E. Hancock, age 30, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21st. He was the son of Debra Weir Hancock and Andy Martin both of Chester. He is also survived by his brother, Jason Martin and his grandmother, Juanita Martin, both of Chester; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Travis was employed by Wal-Mart, formerly in Rock Hill and currently in Columbia; SC. Visitation will be 6-8p.m. Tuesday at Pollard Funeral Home. Elder T.J. Martin of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church will speak at the 11a.m. Wednesday graveside funeral in Unity Cemetery in Ft. Mill, SC.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 24, 2019