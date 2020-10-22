Mr. Travis Neal Hailey, 32, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Monroe, NC.
Travis was born in Rock Hill, SC and the son of Billy Ray and Kelly Knight Hailey of Rock Hill, SC. He worked for O'Neil Digital Solutions in Monroe. He loved to fish and work on small engines.
A Celebration of Life Service for Travis will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The service will be under COVID 19 protection and will be live streamed on Greene Funeral Home web page, www.greenefuneralhome.net
In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his half-brothers, Thomas Ashe and Wesley Ashe; his grandparents, Cassi Gebhardt, Rebekah Knight, and Tony and Bessie Ashe; his forever fiance', Beth Sapp Mowlton; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his two favorite dogs, Charley and Sasha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Travis' name to Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233 or to Community Matters CafÃ©, C/O Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.