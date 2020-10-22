1/1
Travis Neal Hailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Travis Neal Hailey, 32, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Monroe, NC.

Travis was born in Rock Hill, SC. He is the son of Billy Ray and Kelly Knight Hailey of Rock Hill, SC. Travis was employed with O'Neil Digital Solutions in Monroe, as a maintenance mechanic.

Travis loved his family as well as his community. He enjoyed helping others and giving back. He also enjoyed fishing and repairing small engines in his spare time. He enjoyed music, both listening to and playing as he was self taught on many instruments. Travis touched many lives in his short time with us. He will forever be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service for Travis will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The service will be under COVID 19 protection and will be live streamed on Greene Funeral Home web page, www.greenefuneralhome.net

In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his forever fiancÃ©e, Beth Sapp Moulton of Monroe, NC, his fur kids, Charley and Sasha, his half-brothers, Thomas Ashe and Wesley Ashe of Missouri. He is also survived by his grandparents, Cassie Gebhardt of Rock Hill, SC, Rebekah Knight of Raleigh, NC, Tony and Bessie Ashe of Rock Hill, SC, a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins and his special neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wade of Monroe, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Travis' name to Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233 or to Community Matters CafÃ©, C/O Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Praying for the family!
Karen Marsengill Robinson
Friend
October 22, 2020
Travis was a wonderful grandson. He would help anyone would needed him. He was smart, had a knack for fixing things. He could build things using only his mind, no plans needed. He loved his family and his friends. Our lives will never be the same. Travis, Mawmaw "loves you more" till I see you in heaven. Rest well my sweet "possum".
Cassie Monroe Gebhardt
Grand Parent
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved