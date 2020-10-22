Mr. Travis Neal Hailey, 32, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Monroe, NC.
Travis was born in Rock Hill, SC. He is the son of Billy Ray and Kelly Knight Hailey of Rock Hill, SC. Travis was employed with O'Neil Digital Solutions in Monroe, as a maintenance mechanic.
Travis loved his family as well as his community. He enjoyed helping others and giving back. He also enjoyed fishing and repairing small engines in his spare time. He enjoyed music, both listening to and playing as he was self taught on many instruments. Travis touched many lives in his short time with us. He will forever be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service for Travis will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. The service will be under COVID 19 protection and will be live streamed on Greene Funeral Home web page, www.greenefuneralhome.net
In addition to his parents, Travis is survived by his forever fiancÃ©e, Beth Sapp Moulton of Monroe, NC, his fur kids, Charley and Sasha, his half-brothers, Thomas Ashe and Wesley Ashe of Missouri. He is also survived by his grandparents, Cassie Gebhardt of Rock Hill, SC, Rebekah Knight of Raleigh, NC, Tony and Bessie Ashe of Rock Hill, SC, a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins and his special neighbors Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wade of Monroe, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Travis' name to Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233 or to Community Matters CafÃ©, C/O Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
