Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treon Rashaw "AKA Chris Roddey" McCoy. View Sign Service Information Parker Funeral Home 870 Saluda Street Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-329-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Treon Rashaw McCoy AKA Legendary Chris Roddey, age of 33, of 1840 Hyatt Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C. departed this earthly life on November 15, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. He was born May 1, 1986 to Thomasene McCoy Marshall and Rick Marshall (step-father) in York County.He attended the Rock Hill Public Schools, then attended Francis Marion College. He was a DJ and a Promoter.He attended The Well Church.He enjoyed all sports, music and being a DJ.



He was a beloved father, son, relative, and friends. You touched many lives and your legacy we will never forget.



He leaves to cherish his precious memory to his son, Ethan (Rich) White of Rock Hill, S.C; his mother, Thomasene Marshall of Rock Hill, S.C., his step-father, Rick Marshall of Rock Hill, S.C.; his sister, Tiera McCoy of Rock Hill, S.C., his brother, LaQuentus McCoy (Tiarra) of Rock Hill, S.C., his grandmother, Eloise McCoy of Rock Hill, S.C.; his special friend, Passion White of Rock Hill, S.C.; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 1:59 p.m. at The Well Church 135 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C. followed by Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. the church, Pastor Maurice Revell, Officiating. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





Treon Rashaw McCoy AKA Legendary Chris Roddey, age of 33, of 1840 Hyatt Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C. departed this earthly life on November 15, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. He was born May 1, 1986 to Thomasene McCoy Marshall and Rick Marshall (step-father) in York County.He attended the Rock Hill Public Schools, then attended Francis Marion College. He was a DJ and a Promoter.He attended The Well Church.He enjoyed all sports, music and being a DJ.He was a beloved father, son, relative, and friends. You touched many lives and your legacy we will never forget.He leaves to cherish his precious memory to his son, Ethan (Rich) White of Rock Hill, S.C; his mother, Thomasene Marshall of Rock Hill, S.C., his step-father, Rick Marshall of Rock Hill, S.C.; his sister, Tiera McCoy of Rock Hill, S.C., his brother, LaQuentus McCoy (Tiarra) of Rock Hill, S.C., his grandmother, Eloise McCoy of Rock Hill, S.C.; his special friend, Passion White of Rock Hill, S.C.; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 1:59 p.m. at The Well Church 135 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C. followed by Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. the church, Pastor Maurice Revell, Officiating. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Herald on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close