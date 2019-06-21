Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tricia K. Griffin. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Tricia Kay Patterson Griffin, 55, passed peacefully in the arms of the Lord on Monday June 17, 2019 at her home in Clover.



The Celebration Of Life Service will be at 3:00 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Grace Covenant Church, 1800 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203, with Rev. Daren McGrew officiating. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the church. Burial will be private, prior to the service.



Tricia was born on January 14, 1964 in Knoxville, Tennessee on a snowy, snowy night. She was the daughter of James Quentin Patterson and Rebecca Kay Hussey Hodson. Tricia was a long-time resident of Lake Wylie. She graduated from Clover High School and UNC Charlotte and was a member of Grace Covenant Church of Charlotte. Tricia will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness, compassion and love for The Lord Jesus. Tricia met her hardworking husband and fell in love with him while teaching Sunday school together. She had a love for kids and sharing the gospel with each person. Tricia had a unique ability to connect with people, letting her light shine and brightening the lives of others. Her "Son" shine, Dylan, welcomed her into heaven, and they are now smiling down on us as they "Dance with the Angels".



Tricia is survived by her husband, Dan Griffin; her parents, James Patterson and stepmother Dyan of Charleston, SC; Kay Patterson Hodson and stepfather, Ronald of Apex, NC; her son, Dustin Griffin (Melissa) of Clover; her daughters, Candace Allen (Travis) of Catawba, SC, and Chelsea Griffin of Redmon, WA; her six grandchildren, Ashlyn Griffin, Ava Griffin, Olivia Griffin, Jase Allen, Henley Allen and Jasmine Kay; her two sisters, Kristi Patterson Turner (Chris) of Cary, NC and Annie Patterson of Charleston, SC. "T-ta" was the best aunt to her four nieces and nephews, Katie, Will, Matt and Kara. Tricia spent her childhood with her aunt, Lori Spoon and cousins, Kelly Whittemore and Craig Hously. Tricia was preceded in death by her son, Dylan.



As we celebrate Tricia's life, please honor her by wearing the color purple.



Memorials may be made in Tricia's name to Grace Covenant Church, 1800 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Condolences may be made online at

