Mr. Troy Eugene Rabon, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.
Graveside service will be private with Melvin Privette, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes. A "drive-by visitation" will be from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Rabon was born November 11, 1948 to the late Isiah David Rabon and the late GeorgeAnna Thigpen Rabon. Mr. Rabon served his country in the US Marine Corp during Vietnam War. He was retired from Paddock Pools with 35 of service. He was a member of American Legion Frank Roach Post #34 and VFW Post #2889.
Mr. Rabon is survived by his wife, Judy Hopkins Rabon;his two sons, Tracy (Theresa) Rabon of Rock Hill, and Keith (Marcia) Rabon of York; his two brothers, Roger Rabon and Joey (Libby) Rabon both of York; his sister, Lynn Youngblood of York; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; numerus nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Rabon's name to Homestead Hospice, 1590 Constitution Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
