Mrs. Vangie Farris Turner passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, September 5th, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC at the age of 93.
Mrs. Turner was born in York County, SC and was the daughter of the late, James Nathan Farris and Mary Belle Farris. Vangie retired from Springs Industries, Eureka Plant, in Chester at the age of 62. She was an avid gardener, loved walking, and spending time outdoors. She was well loved and cherished by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Turner Matthews of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Matthew George Quick of Newberry, Florida, Lauren Matthews Graves (Steven) of Tallahassee, Florida, Benjamin Thomas Quick of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Kristen Matthews Hosenfeld (Kyle) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; her great grandchildren, Bailey Hosenfeld, Hannah Hosenfeld, Hayden Quick, and Brock Quick; her sister, Lillie Spearman and a host of nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Turner Jenkins; her sons in law, Terry George Quick and Lawrence Douglas Matthews, III; her three brothers and nine sisters.
Arrangements are being handled by Greene Funeral Home, North West Chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 8th at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or the charity of your choice
.