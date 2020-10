Ms. Vera Ann "BeBe" Jones made her transition from Magnolia Manor on October 13, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. She was born on January 23, 1933 to the late David and Marie Jones Williamson. Service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., 902 Crawford Road. In lieu of flowers make donation to family. Contact person Tish Roberts, 471 Blake Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements