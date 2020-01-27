Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Glass Reid. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Vera Jean Glass Reid, age 87, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Atrium Health Pineville.



The memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Lindsey White officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. Pallbearers will be Robert Lummus Reid III, Ryan Lewis Beasley, Russell Paul Gillig, Pressley Thomas Compton, Cody Alexander Phibbs, Craig Andrew Shaftner, James Orlando Herbert, Jr. and Christopher Crevensten Woodard.



Born in Edgemoor, Vera was a daughter of the late Harold Walker Glass and Vera Ferguson Glass. She graduated from Lewisville High School and was a homemaker. Vera was an active member of Unity Presbyterian Church where she was an elder, former Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir for many years. She cared about her community and helped found the Fort Mill Care Center. Vera was a member of the Birthday Club.



Surviving are her children, Robert Reid, Jr. and his wife, Terri of Fort Mill, Kaye Compton and her husband, Ken of Spartanburg, Jeanie Frick and her husband, Ken of Spartanburg, Kelly Gillig and her husband, Tim of Lake Wylie; her sister, Ellen Berry of Monks Corner; ten grandchildren Ryan Beasley, Vera Herbert, Will Compton, Kelly Woodward, Rob Reid III, Riley Shaftner, Press Compton, Jeanie Phibbs, Russ Gillig and Annie Gillig; 16 great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Alberta Peoples. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Lummus Reid, Sr. (2015); and her sister, Mildred Elliott, just a month ago.



The family would like to express gratitude to Eddie Spivey for assisting Vera during her latter years.



Memorial contributions may be made to Anne Springs Close Greenway, P.O. Box 12109, Fort Mill, SC 29716; or to Unity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1267 Fort Mill, SC 29716.



