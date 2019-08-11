Mrs. Vera Ernandez Hough, 91, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home.
The funeral will be 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Heath Memorial United Methodist Church in Lando, SC with Rev. Karen Starr and Rev. Nellie G. Cloninger officiating. The burial will be at Lando Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery and other times at the home
Born in Lando, SC, Mrs. Hough was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Leroy Hough; daughter, Gayle Hough; her parents, Ben and Jessie Wilson Ernandez; brother, W. B. Ernandez; sisters, Fannie Ernandez, Earline Coker, Genola Collins, and Betty Cothran. She was a lifelong member of Heath Memorial UMC, graduated as valedictorian from Richburg High School and retired from Lando Manetta Mills.
Survivors include her son, Timothy L. Hough (Mary) of Edgemoor, SC; sisters, Joyce Bolton (Alex) Edgemoor; and Sylvia Hinson of Lancaster, SC; grandchildren, Joy Ayers (David) of Rock Hill, Luke Hough (Shelley) of Charleston, SC, Katie Bogle of Heath Springs, and Kenneth Kimbrell of York, SC; eight great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Phyllis Hatcher for the love and care given over the years.
Memorials may be made to Heath Memorial UMC 3781 Lando Rd, Lando, SC 29729.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 11, 2019