Mrs. Vera Jean Carpenter Holder, 80, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by her family.



A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Holder will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC, with Reverend Vernon Thornhill officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, prior to the service. A private burial will follow.



Born in Crossnore, North Carolina, March 15, 1939, Vera was the daughter of William Jessie Carpenter and Bessie Murray Carpenter. She was the widow of Frederick A. Holder, Sr. Vera was a member of Senior Life Community Church. While raising her children, Vera did telemarketing work for a hearing aid company in Charlotte. She also was a skilled seamstress and made all the clothing her children wore, the "leisure suits" her husband wore, and once made a necktie as a Christmas gift for every male member of the church. Vera later owned and operated a Lay-Z-Boy Showcase Shoppe in Fayetteville, North Carolina with her husband, Frederick. She worked for Berry's Furniture and Allison Love's Fine Jewelry in Rock Hill. Everywhere she worked, Vera excelled, and she was quite often the top sales person of the month. Vera worked so she could spend her paycheck on her daughters. Vera "loved" to shop, and she was very skilled at it!



Vera loved her Lord, her family, her work, and her life. She raised daughters who loved her with an unending love, and she will be missed by many people.



Vera is survived by her three daughters, Verinda Ann Baxley (Ronnie) of York, SC; Carol Lynn Howell (Michael) of Rock Hill, SC; and Verona Day Jordan (Scott) of Fort Mill, SC; as well as five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her sisters, Geneva Taylor (Douglas) and Evelyn Root (Jim).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the non-profit started in her honor - Senior Life Journeys (Let's Talk Dementia), 2612 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or on-line at



