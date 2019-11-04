Ms. Vera Rabon Mercer, 77, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill. Rev. Ron Roddy will officiate services and the family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Ms. Mercer was the daughter of the late, Lawrence A Rabon and Ollie Hammond Rabon and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist church.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda H. Bigham (Randy); son, Donald "Randy" Haynes (Nicky); grandsons, Adam Haynes and Nick Newell; and her sister Shirley Barnes all of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731
Published in The Herald on Nov. 4, 2019