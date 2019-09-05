Vernice Gist Cole, 69, of Suitland, Maryland, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 2, 2019. She recently retired from the Department of Justice (DEA) after 42 years of service. Vernice was predeceased by her parents, John Gist, Sr. and Mary Biggers Gist, and her husband, Johnny B. Cole. She is survived by her daughter Marcia Cole of Silver Spring, Maryland; John M. Gist, Jr. (Etta) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; David L. Gist, Sr. (Angela) of Waldorf, Maryland; Reva V. Gresham(Paul) of Annapolis, Maryland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, surrogate sisters, colleagues, and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Dwight Davis at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland, 20748 on September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Floral arrangements will be accepted the day of service.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019