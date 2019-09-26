Vernice Gist Cole, 69, of Suitland, Maryland, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 2, 2019. She recently retired from the Department of Justice (DEA) after 42 years of service. Vernice was predeceased by her parents, John Gist, Sr. and Mary Biggers Gist, and her husband, Johnny B. Cole. She is survived by her daughter Marcia Cole of Silver Spring, Maryland; John M. Gist, Jr. (Etta) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; David L. Gist, Sr. (Angela) of Waldorf, Maryland; Reva Gresham (Paul) of Annapolis, Maryland; Donald Perry (Penelope) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; Patsy Mack of Rock Hill, South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, surrogate sisters, colleagues, and lifelong friends The Memorial service will be 2pm, Saturday September 28, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home, 534 Hampton Street Rock Hill SC 29730, officiated by Reverend Patricia Berry. The family will receive friends a half hour before services and the family asks all patrons to wear a hint of red in honor of Ms. Cole's favorite color.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 26, 2019