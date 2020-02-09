Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Vernon Costner, 74, of Rock Hill, SC went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1945 in Rock Hill, SC to Vernon B. and Edith W. Costner.



He is preceded in death by both parents, and brother(in-law) Ashley Thigpen.



Vernon is survived by his wife of 48 years Harriet Costner, son Ashley Costner (Shea), daughter Melanie Costner-Thompson, grandchildren Bryant Costner and Faith Thompson, great granddaughter Brynley Costner, sisters Rose Marian Lowder and Vicky Adkins, in-laws Leon and Carole Dorsett, Shelia Thigpen, many nieces and nephews, and lifelong friend Richard Wingate.



Vernon was a 1963 graduate of Rock Hill High School. He served in the Army National Guard while stationed in Fort Knox, KY. Vernon preformed as a member of the Winthrop Theatre. He retired from Bowater after 45 years of employment. He was also a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.



Vernon's first love was his family, whom he adored, and worked hard to provide for his entire life. He was a great husband, father, Paw Paw and friend to many. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorites were deer and turkey hunting, bass fishing and flounder fishing at Cherry Grove Beach. He enjoyed feeding and watching his hummingbirds. He was also an outstanding country style cook. Vernon was a strong-minded man with a soul that loved with no bounds and will be greatly missed. He loved the Lord and knew him as his Savior, which earned him pins for 12 consecutive years of perfect Sunday School attendance while growing up.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:45 PM until 2:45 PM, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM at Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC. Interment with military honors will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens beside Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC.



Along with flowers, donations can be made to or Oakdale Baptist Church.



