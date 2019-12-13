Sharon- -James Vernon Payne, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
The funeral will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Sparrow and Rev. Don McSwain officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Vernon was a son of the late Ed Payne and Marie Parkins Payne. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, a deacon, Sunday School Director, Sunday School Youth teacher and he assisted with the Church Building Program from 1964 to 1965.
He served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Wilson Payne, daughter, Cindy Goettsch, 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 6, Sharon, SC 29742.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Payne family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 13, 2019