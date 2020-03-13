Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Sumwalt. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services St. John's Center Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Edward Sumwalt, 96, of Rock Hill, SC passed away March 11, 2020, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Vernon was born April 30, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Vernon Edward and Hazel Heath Sumwalt. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Vernon was a retired lawyer.



Vernon graduated from the University of South Carolina in May 1943 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in January 1948. He was a member of the first Naval ROTC Class. He served as a Lieutenant JG in the U.S. Navy on the USS Phoenix during World War II and as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Vernon served as chairman and member of the Epworth Children's Home Board of Directors in Columbia, SC, vice chairman and member of the Santee-Cooper Board of Directors, past chairman and member of the Rock Hill YMCA Board of Directors, and past president and member of the Rock Hill Optimist Club.



Vernon was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Dibble Sumwalt; his second wife, Letha K. Sumwalt; his brother, G. Robert Sumwalt; and great grandson, Nate Sumwalt. He is survived by his children, Rollie (Mary) Sumwalt of Greenville, SC, Gail Sumwalt of Rock Hill, SC, Anne Hollowell of Charlotte, NC, Mark Sumwalt of Charlotte, NC, Dave (Kelly) Sumwalt of Rock Hill, SC, Doug Sumwalt of Rock Hill, SC; fifteen grandchildren Vernon, Tiffany, Beth, Adam, Ashley, Justin, Rob, Marissa, Anna, Heath, Will, Caroline, Josh, Claire and Max; and twelve great grandchildren Lilly, Thomas, Andrew, Jack, Ryan, Will, Cole, Niles, Elloree, Graham, Halle, and Maeve.



A Celebration of Life for Vernon Sumwalt will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church. Visitation will follow in the St. John's Center. A private burial service at the Grandview Memorial Park will be held prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Drive, Columbia, SC 29205; St. John's United Methodist Church, Audio-Visual Fund, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730; or Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



