Ms. Veronica J. Boyd passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Tuesday at Freedom Temple Ministries. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Joceas Boyd of Rock Hill; son, Trevor Lenox Millington of Rock Hill; three brothers, Leonard Boyd of Rock Hill, Eric Boyd of Charleston, SC, Patrick Boyd of Charlotte, NC; aunt, Alice Brice of Rock Hill; niece, Nicole Boyd of Rock Hill. Ms. Boyd may be viewed from 4-6 pm, Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1115 Springdale Road, Apt. 101.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
