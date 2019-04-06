Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica J. Boyd. View Sign

Ms. Veronica J. Boyd passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Tuesday at Freedom Temple Ministries. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery. Survivors include her mother, Joceas Boyd of Rock Hill; son, Trevor Lenox Millington of Rock Hill; three brothers, Leonard Boyd of Rock Hill, Eric Boyd of Charleston, SC, Patrick Boyd of Charlotte, NC; aunt, Alice Brice of Rock Hill; niece, Nicole Boyd of Rock Hill. Ms. Boyd may be viewed from 4-6 pm, Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1115 Springdale Road, Apt. 101.

