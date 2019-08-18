Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vevian Cassady. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Vevian Hudson Cassady, 82, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, with Dr. Jim Neal and Dr. Larry Twitty officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Lancaster, SC, Mrs. Cassady was the daughter of the late John Leroy Hudson and the late Bessie Hinson Hudson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Cassady, Sr. and her three sons, Fred Cassady, Jr., Ronald Cassady and John Cassady. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, James Leroy Hudson, J. W. Hudson, James M. "Doc" Hudson and Vernon B. "Buck" Hudson, who was her twin; and her four sisters, Nannie Stogner, Betty Rogers, Bessie Carroll, and Lavicie Hudson. She was a retired supervisor from Smith Enterprise. She loved her community and her church and followed the Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed working Big Ben puzzles and traveling. She was a charter member of Providence Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday school teacher for children, a trustee, budget committee member, and the prayer line. She loved serving the Lord and her church family.



The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care, especially Rhonda, Providence Baptist Church, and many friends and neighbors in the community for all of their support during her illness.



Surviving are her daughters, Vickie (Scott) Blackburn and Jane (Steve) Caudle, both of Catawba and her daughter-in-law, Peggy Cassady of Rock Hill. Surviving grandchildren are Justin (Charlotte) McKee and Brandon (Marsha) McKee, both of Rock Hill, Mandy (Justin) Burgess of Lexington, SC, Steven (Alyssha) Caudle and Luke Cassady, both of Rock Hill, Cassy Caudle and Rebekah Blackburn, both of Catawba; her great-grandchildren, Henry Burgess, Oliver Burgess and Harley Caudle. Surviving siblings are John L. (Ollie) Hudson Jr. of Lancaster; and Monnie Deason of Lancaster.



The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Cassady's name to Providence Baptist Church, Children's Programs, 1947 Old Friendship Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



Condolences may be made at

