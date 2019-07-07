Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Massey King. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Vickie Massey King went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2019. The funeral ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, in The Chapel at Wolfe Funeral Home, with the Rev. Larry Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. at Wolfe Funeral Home.



Vickie was born November 5, 1951 to Mary Griffin Massey and the late J.C. Massey. She graduated from Fort Mill High School and USC. She taught school in Irmo, SC but retired from York County DSS. She was a loving and caring person. Her pride and joy were her two sons, Tripp & Andy, whom she loved with her whole heart. She was loved by many & will be missed. Life will not be the same without her. She was the best mother, daughter & sister anyone could have asked for.



She is survived by her mother and caregiver of 26 years, Mary Massey; her two sons, Hubert Lee King "Tripp" and girlfriend, Emily and James A. King "Andy" and wife, Christie; grandson, Colbyn J. King; sister, Sherry Massey Cook and husband, Dave along with many nieces & nephews.



The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice of Rock Hill, 261 S. Herlong Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 and Hospice of South Carolina, 1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 for their care.



