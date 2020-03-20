Mr. Victor N. Randall, 78 pass away at Rock Hill post Acute Care Center. Funeral Services will be Saturday March 21, 12:00 pm at Abiezer Baptist Church Rock Hill, SC. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Dr. Willie James Caldwell Jr. will officiate and eulogize. He is survived by his lovely wife Mrs. Phyllis Randall, Eight Children, Grandchildren, One Sister Mrs. Queen Esther Wallace and a host of Nieces , Nephews Family and Friends. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary Services of Charlotte, NC. "Serving the needs for all Families"
Published in The Herald on Mar. 20, 2020