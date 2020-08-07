Mr. Vincent Peter Paul Manera, 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Harbor Chase in Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Manera was born in Sant Agata De Goti, Italy and was the son of the late Joseph Manera and the late Fortunatina Bunomo Manera. He was of the Catholic faith, a U S Navy veteran, and retired from Sears as a salesman.
Mr Manera is survived by his spouse, Karen Jacoby Manera; his son, Rodrigo (Monica) Manera of Monterrey; his step-daughter, Melissa (Eric) White of Iowa; his step-son, Steven Krauszer of SC; and his sister, Tomasina Foster of CA.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
