Mrs. Viola Mae Harrison Melton, 78, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Melton was born in York County, SC and the daughter of the late Deorse Monroe and the late Annie Mae McSwain Harrison. She was a member of Lessile Church of God and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Melton was preceded in death by her husband, William Melton; her daughter, Teresa Melton; and seven brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Melton at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill with the Reverend Timothy Julian officiating.
Mrs. Melton is survived by her sisters, Doris Love and Joan Harrison, both from York, SC.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2020