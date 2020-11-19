1/
Violet Hamm
1934 - 2020
Violet Hamm
July 11, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Fort Lawn, South Carolina - Violet Simmons Hamm was born on July 11, 1934. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is the daughter of Bennett and Elizabeth Simmons. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ralph Hamm Sr.
She is survived by four children, Elizabeth H. Young, Newberry, SC, James R. Hamm Jr. (Mary), Bahama, NC, Mary H. Keith (John), Rock Hill, SC and Ira Bennett Hamm, Fayetteville, NC, four grandchildren, Hannah Hamm Horne, Leah Keith, Emily Hamm, Rachel Keith and Chase Hamm, three great grandchildren, Trent Horne, Grayson Horne and Connor Baker and one brother, Charles Simmons (W. Jean), Newberry, SC. Graveside services for Ms. Hamm will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2PM at Forest Lakes Cemetery in Fort Lawn, SC. McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lakes Cemetery
