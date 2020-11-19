Violet Hamm

July 11, 1934 - November 16, 2020

Fort Lawn, South Carolina - Violet Simmons Hamm was born on July 11, 1934. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is the daughter of Bennett and Elizabeth Simmons. She was the widow of James Ralph Hamm, Sr.

She is survived by four children, Elizabeth H. Young, Newberry, SC, James R. Hamm Jr. (Mary), Bahama, NC, Mary H. Keith (John), Rock Hill, SC and Ira Bennett, Fayetteville, NC, four grandchildren, Hannah Hamm Horne, Leah Keith, Emily Hamm, Rachel Keith and Chase Hamm, three great grandchildren, Trent Horne, Grayson Horne and Connor Baker, one brother, Charles Simmons (W. Jean), Newberry, SC and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Ms. Hamm will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 2PM at Elmwood Cemetery, Fort Lawn, SC. McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store