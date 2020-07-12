1/
Violet Roberts
Mrs. Violet Louise Aiton Roberts, 80, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Sunday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill.

Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Padgett; parents, John Aiton and Jessie Shirfield Aiton; and her great grandson, Joshua Hill.

Survivors include her son, John Roberts, Jr. of Rock Hill; daughters, Judy Kimbrell of FL and Linda White (Bug) of York, SC; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
