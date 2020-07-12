Violet Roberts

Mrs. Violet Louise Aiton Roberts, 80, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM Sunday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732. A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Padgett; parents, John Aiton and Jessie Shirfield Aiton; and her great grandson, Joshua Hill.
Survivors include her son, John Roberts, Jr. of Rock Hill; daughters, Judy Kimbrell of FL and Linda White (Bug) of York, SC; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
