Violette Worley Lyles, 85, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.with the Reverend Darrell Duggins officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Garden in York, SC
Violette was born on June 1, 1934 in Harriman, TN. She was the daughter of the late John Worley and Viola Russell Worley.
She is survived by her daughter, Melodee Lyles Wolbert, sons, Ron Lyles, Rick Lyles, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Violette was preceded in death by her husband, George Lyles, son, Gary Lyles, and grandchild, Gabriel.
In memory of Violette Worley Lyles, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Lyles family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 7, 2020