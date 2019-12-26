Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Virgil Clarence Dey, 81, was suddenly ushered into his Lord's presence on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Paul Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park-Hollis Lakes Road.



Born on March 27, 1938 in an ink-bottle house in Little Genesee, NY, Dad was the first son of the late Wilbur Thomas Dey and the late Carrie Ida Kemp Dey. In 1956 he met Marilyn Tucker and they wed on September 24, 1957. After graduating in 1956 from Bolivar High School, he joined the US Air Force and served his country from 1956-1962. Two sons were born to the couple: Kenneth in 1960 and Michael in 1962. Soon after they opened the doors of their hearts to their Savior and began a life-long process of becoming more like Jesus, God called them into full-time church service in 1966. Dad was ordained and ministered in the Free Methodist Church from 1967 to 1994. He earned a BS cum laude from Houghton College in 1973. After retiring from full-time ministry, Dad served as a chaplain with Gerry Homes from 1994 until his retirement in 2003. After retiring, he moved with his first wife to York, SC where he attended Church 180 and volunteered in various capacities. Marilyn battled Alzheimer's Disease for four years during which Dad sacrificially loved and cared for her. Agape Hospice gave much assistance to them, and after Marilyn's death in 2016, Dad, along with his Toy Australian Shepherd, Joey, volunteered as a chaplain with this organization serving others who needed a reminder of God's love. In 2018, God again showered His love on Dad through Jo Dora Marquard. They courted, and then married on January 5, 2019. He cherished her, and together they looked forward to what God had for them.



In the words of a dear friend, Dad was a wonderful example of being both kind and formidable. He loved everyone (family, friends, and new acquaintances) with a love that wanted God's best for each person. His smile was warm and compassionate and is already missed by everyone that knew him. The twinkle in his eye is now ours to spread. He enjoyed woodworking, was licensed (N2RGR) as a ham radio operator, and loved tinkering with gadgets of all kinds. His passion was to reflect God's love to everyone he met, and point them to Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.



Surviving are his second wife, Jo Dora Marquard Dey; his sons, Kenneth Dey of Fredericksburg, VA and Michael (Cynthia) Dey of Charlotte, NC; his brother Thomas (Linda) Dey of Amherst, NY; his sister, Elizabeth (Mark) Mancuso of Olean, NY; his grandchildren, Nathan, Dustin, Logan, Seth (Alexandra), James (Zoe), and Brandes; his stepsons, Michael (Angela) Stroud of West Columbia, SC and Ronnie Stroud of Rock Hill, SC; his stepdaughter, Rhonda (Steven) James of Myrtle Beach, SC; his step-grandchildren, Tracy, Eric, Blake, Amber, Steve, and Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-6:30pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Virgil Dey's name to Church 180, 2685 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Agape Hospice, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



