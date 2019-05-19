Virginia Greene Abrams passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles Cleveland Greene and Nancy Bryant Greene. She was born May 29, 1924 in Rutherford County in North Carolina. Virginia graduated from the Spartanburg General Hospital and was in the Cadet Nursing Corps, and transferred to the Army Hospital in Augusta, GA for her last six month of service. WWII ended while she was there. She worked in Public Health for 30 years in Newberry, SC and York County. She attended the George Peabody College for teachers in Nashville, TN for public health nurses. Virginia was married to James P. Abrams for over 59 years before his death on May 30, 2010. She was a member Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, Paxton.
Surviving are one son, John P. Abrams of Rock Hill, SC; three grandsons, Jason Abrams and wife, Elizabeth, James Abrams and wife, Laura Elizabeth and Jordan Abrams and wife, Elizabeth and four great grandchildren, Jack, Jasper, Parker, and Emery. JoAnne Abrams of Lake Lure, NC and Debbie Abrams of Rutherfordton, NC.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Green Creek First Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, NC 28722 with Rev. Eddie Ramsey officiating with military rites conducted by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Green Creek Baptist Church, 534 Coxe Rd, Columbus, NC 28722.
