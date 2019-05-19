Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Greene) Abrams. View Sign Service Information McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon 54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108 Tryon , NC 28782 (828)-859-9341 Send Flowers Obituary





Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles Cleveland Greene and Nancy Bryant Greene. She was born May 29, 1924 in Rutherford County in North Carolina. Virginia graduated from the Spartanburg General Hospital and was in the Cadet Nursing Corps, and transferred to the Army Hospital in Augusta, GA for her last six month of service. WWII ended while she was there. She worked in Public Health for 30 years in Newberry, SC and York County. She attended the George Peabody College for teachers in Nashville, TN for public health nurses. Virginia was married to James P. Abrams for over 59 years before his death on May 30, 2010. She was a member Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, Paxton.



Surviving are one son, John P. Abrams of Rock Hill, SC; three grandsons, Jason Abrams and wife, Elizabeth, James Abrams and wife, Laura Elizabeth and Jordan Abrams and wife, Elizabeth and four great grandchildren, Jack, Jasper, Parker, and Emery. JoAnne Abrams of Lake Lure, NC and Debbie Abrams of Rutherfordton, NC.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Green Creek First Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, NC 28722 with Rev. Eddie Ramsey officiating with military rites conducted by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.



Memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Green Creek Baptist Church, 534 Coxe Rd, Columbus, NC 28722.



An online guest register is available at



McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory



Tryon, North Carolina





Virginia Greene Abrams passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles Cleveland Greene and Nancy Bryant Greene. She was born May 29, 1924 in Rutherford County in North Carolina. Virginia graduated from the Spartanburg General Hospital and was in the Cadet Nursing Corps, and transferred to the Army Hospital in Augusta, GA for her last six month of service. WWII ended while she was there. She worked in Public Health for 30 years in Newberry, SC and York County. She attended the George Peabody College for teachers in Nashville, TN for public health nurses. Virginia was married to James P. Abrams for over 59 years before his death on May 30, 2010. She was a member Oakland Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great grandson, Paxton.Surviving are one son, John P. Abrams of Rock Hill, SC; three grandsons, Jason Abrams and wife, Elizabeth, James Abrams and wife, Laura Elizabeth and Jordan Abrams and wife, Elizabeth and four great grandchildren, Jack, Jasper, Parker, and Emery. JoAnne Abrams of Lake Lure, NC and Debbie Abrams of Rutherfordton, NC.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Green Creek First Baptist Church Cemetery, Columbus, NC 28722 with Rev. Eddie Ramsey officiating with military rites conducted by the Polk County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.Memorials may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Green Creek Baptist Church, 534 Coxe Rd, Columbus, NC 28722.An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com McFarland Funeral Chapel & CrematoryTryon, North Carolina Published in The Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close