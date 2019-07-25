Virginia D. Moss, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Charlotte Ave. Church of Christ, 339 Charlotte Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Lineberger; a son, Eddie Moss and his wife, Cathy of York; two grandchildren, Robin Lineberger Pincus and her husband Rick and Jason Lineberger and his wife, Amy; and four great-grandchildren, Lauren Pincus, Jenna Pincus, Nyla Perez, and Zach Lineberger.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Southeastern Children's Home, PO Box 339, Duncan, SC 29334.
Published in The Herald on July 25, 2019