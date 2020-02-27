Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Harling. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 12:00 PM Manchester Creek Community Church 1689 Springsteen Road Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginny" Marie Erhardt Harling, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a short illness.



A memorial service will be held at Manchester Creek Community Church, 1689 Springsteen Road, Rock Hill, SC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm. A time of fellowship and remembrance will follow the service.



Ginny was born August 28, 1932 in Alden, NY to the late Irving Arthur Erhardt and the late Mabel Harriet Stocking Erhardt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Erhardt and Joanne Roggow. After obtaining a nursing degree from The Genesee Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, NY and completing her Biblical studies at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, Ginny and Don sailed to Nigeria in 1958 as missionaries with SIM. Together they helped establish the Kagoro Secondary School where Ginny provided nursing care for the students. She later served as secretary to Dr. David Christensen at Evangel Hospital in Jos, Nigeria. In 1973 Ginny and Don returned to the United States where they both continued to serve their Lord while working at the SIM USA offices in Cedar Grove, NJ and Charlotte, NC until their retirement in 1997.



Ginny is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Donald "Don" Harling of Rock Hill; her four sons, Dave Harling and his wife Linda of Fort Mill, Steve Harling and his wife Becky of Colorado Springs, CO, Brian Harling and his wife Carol of Perkasie, PA and Craig Harling and his wife Beth of Bartlett, IL. Ginny was blessed with 12 grandchildren and their spouses scattered around the world, all of whom love and follow the Lord Jesus Christ, as well as 16 great grandchildren. Ginny is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Smith of Inglis, FL; her brother, Franklin Erhardt of Little Switzerland, NC; and her sister Gloria Gormly of Spruce Pine, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if memorials honoring Ginny were made to the Fulfulde Literacy/Translation fund (097427-091) at SIM USA, PO Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241 (



Condolences may be made at

Virginia "Ginny" Marie Erhardt Harling, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a short illness.A memorial service will be held at Manchester Creek Community Church, 1689 Springsteen Road, Rock Hill, SC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm. A time of fellowship and remembrance will follow the service.Ginny was born August 28, 1932 in Alden, NY to the late Irving Arthur Erhardt and the late Mabel Harriet Stocking Erhardt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Erhardt and Joanne Roggow. After obtaining a nursing degree from The Genesee Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, NY and completing her Biblical studies at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, Ginny and Don sailed to Nigeria in 1958 as missionaries with SIM. Together they helped establish the Kagoro Secondary School where Ginny provided nursing care for the students. She later served as secretary to Dr. David Christensen at Evangel Hospital in Jos, Nigeria. In 1973 Ginny and Don returned to the United States where they both continued to serve their Lord while working at the SIM USA offices in Cedar Grove, NJ and Charlotte, NC until their retirement in 1997.Ginny is survived by her husband of 65 wonderful years, Donald "Don" Harling of Rock Hill; her four sons, Dave Harling and his wife Linda of Fort Mill, Steve Harling and his wife Becky of Colorado Springs, CO, Brian Harling and his wife Carol of Perkasie, PA and Craig Harling and his wife Beth of Bartlett, IL. Ginny was blessed with 12 grandchildren and their spouses scattered around the world, all of whom love and follow the Lord Jesus Christ, as well as 16 great grandchildren. Ginny is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Smith of Inglis, FL; her brother, Franklin Erhardt of Little Switzerland, NC; and her sister Gloria Gormly of Spruce Pine, NC.In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if memorials honoring Ginny were made to the Fulfulde Literacy/Translation fund (097427-091) at SIM USA, PO Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241 ( www.simusa.org/give ). When giving, please note that your gift is in memory of Ginny Harling.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close