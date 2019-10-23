Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Jim" (Moss) Hefner. View Sign Service Information Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation 340 East Walker Drive Keystone Heights , FL 32656 (352)-473-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Virginia "Jim" Hefner age 84 of Keystone Heights passed away at her home, Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born March 6, 1935, in Rock Hill, South Carolina to Brady and Mattie (Dover) Moss and has been a longtime resident of Keystone Heights. Jim worked in various occupations from being a car hop (with roller skates), retail sales to being a census taker for the government, but mostly her work years were spent as a Twister Operator in textile mills. In 1969 she moved her family to Jacksonville where she continued working various jobs. Being a telephone company Overseas Operator in the early 1970's was her favorite. She enjoyed talking to and assisting those around the world and in the more remote areas. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 39 years Earl Thomas Hefner, Sr. Left behind are many broken hearts which include her three children Cora Luann Givens (John) of Keystone Heights, Earl "Pete" Thomas Hefner, Jr. (Debbie) of St. Augustine and Eva "Sam" Louise Midgett (Tom) of Keystone Heights; a sister Betty Moss Johnson of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Also left behind are six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends that Jim loved with a fierceness and steadfast love. She had an everlasting love that no one would ever forget even if they were apart. Her love for her friends was just as deep and just as committed as it was for her family. Jim loved big, lived simply and will be missed terribly and desperately, and at the end of the day, that is who she was. A memorial service for Jim will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Gadara Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn House officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352)473-3176.

