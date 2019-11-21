Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Stackhouse "Ginny" Gwin. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Chester 102 Church Street Chester , SC View Map Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Chester Send Flowers Obituary





Ginny was born in Malvern, PA on December 4, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Harry D. Stackhouse and Sarah Sloyer Stackhouse. She was a graduate of Tredyffrin-Easttown High School in Malvern, PA . Through family and friends Ginny met her future husband James (Buck) Gwin in 1950 and together they created a loving and cheerful home, farm, and family business G&E Superette in Chester, SC. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church of Chesterfield, SC in her later years.



She was the adoring mother of Carol Gwin Robinson (Bruce) of Blythewood, SC and Connie Gwin Spencer (Billy) of Chesterfield, SC and James W.(Jimmy) Gwin; she was cherished by her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Stackhouse (Rose) of Malvern, PA; two sister-in-laws, Joan Stackhouse of Malvern, PA and Connie Stackhouse of Earleville,MD ; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James (Buck) Gwin; one son James W. Gwin, Jr.; brothers, Charles and Harry Stackhouse.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Church of Chester, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.



Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Stackhouse Gwin, 88, passed away at her daughter's home in Chesterfield, SC on Tuesday, November 19,2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ginny's celebration of life service at 11:00 AM, Friday November 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Chester with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday November 22, 2019 in the vestibule of First Baptist Church of Chester, 102 Church Street, Chester, SC 29706

