Virginia Threatt
Virginia Threatt
November 14, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Mrs. Virginia Orr Threatt, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Threatt was born in Great Falls, SC, and was the daughter of the late James Orr and the late Annie Lyles Orr. She was a member of Garden Sanctuary Church of God and retired from J. P. Stevens, Industrial Plant with over twenty years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Threatt was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Threatt.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park – Cherry Road with Pastor Mark Orr officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Brenda Laney, 1851 Sandelwood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Mrs. Threatt is survived four daughters, Brenda Laney, Kathy (Donnie) Boyd, Sherri Morrow, and Faith Terry; four sons, Alan Threatt, Michael Threatt, Ricky Threatt, and Jamie (Crystal) Threatt, all of Rock Hill, SC; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
Brenda Laney's Home
NOV
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
