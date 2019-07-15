Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia White Rutledge. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Oakland Ave. Presbyterian Church Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia White Rutledge, 81, passed away on July 13, 2019 at The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice and Community Care Facility, in Rock Hill. She spent her last hours in the company of her family.



Virginia was born on July 31, 1937 in Rock Hill to James William White and Emma Rosa Bryant White. She graduated from Winthrop Training School in 1955 and then continued her education at Salem College and Winthrop College. Virginia graduated from Winthrop with a degree in Elementary Education in 1959. Following graduation, she moved to Charleston, SC, where she taught school for four years. In Charleston, she met Rion McKissick Rutledge, who was studying medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. Virginia and Rion married in 1962 and lived in Charleston for a year as Rion finished his MD degree. The following year, Dr. and Mrs. Rutledge relocated to Columbia, SC. The couple moved to Rock Hill in 1965, when Rion accepted a position as a family practice physician with Drs. Holler and Hildebrand, precursor to Shiland Family Medicine. Dr. and Mrs. Rutledge never left Rock Hill, raising four children and establishing deep roots in this community.



Virginia was a gracious and caring soul, with a quick wit and a generous heart. She enjoyed many long-lasting and meaningful relationships, and she loved her friends and family dearly. She was also a talented artist. Friends and neighbors eagerly anticipated receiving her hand-painted Christmas cards each year.



Virginia loved her home town, and was always proud to point out fellow alumni of Winthrop Training School. She was a life-long member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, and she was a member of the Floribunda Garden Club, The Tuesday Morning Bridge Club, The Junior Welfare League and The Rock Hill Debutante Club. In more recent years, she and Rion were active in Historic Rock Hill and the Queen City Model "A" Club.



Virginia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dr. Rion M. Rutledge (retired) and three children, Brett Rutledge Martens (Keith), Rion McKissick Rutledge, Jr. (Lisa) and Ashley Rutledge Fripp (Dan Reynolds), all of Rock Hill. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Hallie and Abigail Martens; Emma Smith (Curtis) and Allison Rutledge; Scotty and Rutledge Fripp; and one great-grandson Curtis "Trey" Smith. She was predeceased by one son, William White Rutledge.



A service celebrating Virginia's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 16, 2019 at Oakland Ave. Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill. A visitation will be held from 7:00-8:30 p.m., on July 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. The family will also greet friends at other times at the home of Dr. Rion Rutledge.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Ave. Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to Hospice and Community Care of Rock Hill, P. O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Condolences may be made to the Rutledge family at

