Vivian, 73, passed away at home on Monday April 15, 2019. Vivian was survived by her beloved husband Michael R. Sanger, daughter Michelle Brill (Terry), sons Ron Brill (Fran) and Craig Sanger, fiance' (Heather Baucom), grandchildren Michael "Mikey", Laurie, Samantha, Geordan, Makayla and Colby. Private Service for the family being held at Parker Funeral Home in Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Home Health Services of Rock Hill. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
Published in The Herald on Apr. 19, 2019