Vivian Narvaez

April 19, 1961 - November 21, 2020

Richburg, South Carolina - Mrs. Vivian(Vicki) Dixon Narvaez passed on Saturday Nov 21, 2020 at home with her family. Vicki donated her body to the University of South Carolina for research. Due to Covid 19, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the spring, once it is safe.

A native of Richmond, VA, Mrs. Narvaez was a daughter of the late Kibler Robert Dixon and Ethel Morton Dixon. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Richburg, was a cosmetologist and CNA during her working career.

Surviving are her son, Fabian Eli Narvaez of Richburg; grandson, Caleb Eli Narvaez of Richburg: brother, Robert Earl Dixon of Winnsboro; two sisters, Frances Dixon Prestridge of Gonzales, LA and Georgie Rae Dixon of Richburg: four nieces and nine nephews.





