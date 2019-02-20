Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugene Wade Comer, Jr., 74, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Pruitt Health.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Comer was the son of the late Eugene W. Comer, Sr. and the late Constance Giles Comer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steve Comer. He was with the FBI in the 1960's for about five years then he went into insurance sales for around 20 years. He was also a private investigator for numerous local attorneys. He loved cooking and playing Santa for many children over the years.



Surviving are his sons, Andy Comer of Rock Hill, Michael (Ginny) Comer of Gastonia, NC, Charlie (Tara) Comer of Rock Hill, Mark (Andrea) Comer of York, SC and Lee (Amy) Comer of Rock Hill; seven grandchildren; his sister, Linda Comer Hudspeth of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his former wife, Susan Woody of Rock Hill, SC; and four nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Comer's name to the of SC, 4124 Clemson Blvd,, #L, Anderson, SC, 29621.



