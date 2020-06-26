Mr. Walker Duncan, Jr., 93, formerly of Clover, SC, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bowling Green Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Duncan was born December 28, 1926 in Beta, NC to the late Walker and Ethel Queen Duncan. He was the widower of Ellen Bolden Duncan. Mr. Duncan was raised in Charlotte, NC and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II serving in Company D 33rd Infantry.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Clara D. Thomas, Thelma D. Fox, Annie D. Bryant, and Betty Duncan and his brothers, Tim Duncan, Dewey Duncan, and Richard Duncan.
Survivors are his daughter Jackie D. Hipes (Rodney); son Danny Duncan, both of Irmo, SC; grandchildren Alexandra Hipes and Lana Hipes.
Memorials may be made to Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 5, Bowling Green, SC 29703.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Duncan.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bowling Green Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service in the Fellowship Hall.
Mr. Duncan was born December 28, 1926 in Beta, NC to the late Walker and Ethel Queen Duncan. He was the widower of Ellen Bolden Duncan. Mr. Duncan was raised in Charlotte, NC and was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II serving in Company D 33rd Infantry.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Clara D. Thomas, Thelma D. Fox, Annie D. Bryant, and Betty Duncan and his brothers, Tim Duncan, Dewey Duncan, and Richard Duncan.
Survivors are his daughter Jackie D. Hipes (Rodney); son Danny Duncan, both of Irmo, SC; grandchildren Alexandra Hipes and Lana Hipes.
Memorials may be made to Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 5, Bowling Green, SC 29703.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Duncan.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.