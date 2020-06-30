Frank Walker (Walker) Hicklin, III died on June 20, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.
Born on March 3, 1949 in Rock Hill, he was the son of Frank Walker Hicklin, Jr. and Nadine Wellons Hicklin. Walker was a graduate of Erskine College with a degree in English, and he earned a graduate degree in theatre from Catholic University in Washington, DC.
Walker lived in New York City during most of his career. He was an actor for nine years and then became a costume designer. He designed for movies including Prelude to a Kiss, Reckless, and Longtime Companion. He designed for numerous Broadway plays, and plays throughout the United States.
During his college years he performed at The Lost Colony in Manteo, NC and the Flat Rock Playhouse in Flat Rock, NC. In 1967 he was recognized as the Best Actor in South Carolina By the Palmetto State Drama Association.
Walker is survived by a number of cousins and many friends. Among his surviving cousins are Dena H. Sanders of Richburg, SC, John Hicklin, Jr., Jim Hicklin and Ann Hicklin, all of Edgemoor, SC, Marion Hicklin of Rock Hill, SC, Judy Ann H. Haas of Powell, TN and Strait Hicklin of San Diego, CA.
Walker was a gifted storyteller. Those who knew him will remember him as very talented, funny and entertaining. He lived life to its fullest. Other descriptions might be added, such as daring, willing to venture out and take chances, and he was someone who used his God given talents to their fullest.
Walker returned to Rock Hill in 2010 after glaucoma took away his visual ability to continue his costume design career.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Jon Oliphant, will be held at 10:00 am on Friday July 3, 2020 at the Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery in Edgemoor, SC.
Memorials can be made to The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - ASPCA, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, #450, Washington, DC 20003; the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715; or to a charity of your choice.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Hickling family
Published in The Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.