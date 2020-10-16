Mr. Walker Marsh Bridges, 86, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. A Graveside service with Military and Masonic Rites will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside. At the request of the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mr. Bridges was born May 14, 1934 in Chester, SC and was a son of the late George Copeland Bridges and Sallie Marsh Bridges. He was a graduate of Chester High School and attended Clemson College. Mr. Bridges was President of Peoples Furniture Company Inc., Former member of Chester City Council having served from 1977-1987, was former member of Chester Golf Association and loved his Wednesday and Saturday games. Walker also loved bird hunting with his English Setters. He was an avid gardener having raised prize tomatoes. Walker was also an avid fisherman. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Chester, SC. He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Sandra Ezell Bridges; three children, Walker Marsh Bridges, Jr of Columbia, SC, Susanne Bridges Young of Fort Mill, SC and Martin Copeland Bridges and his wife Sarah Tyson Bridges of Richburg, SC; eight grandchildren, Marsh and Taylor Deane both of Pawley's Island, SC, Joshua Funderburk of Fort Mill, SC, Bridges Young of Columbia, SC, Declan Bridges of Richburg, SC , Connor Bridges of Richburg, SC, Bailey Tucker of Chester, SC and Kaylin Bridges of Chester, SC; one great-granddaughter, Lynna Blythe Tucker of Chester, SC; one sister, Mae Lee Miller of Summerville, SC; two nieces, Becky Miller of Charleston, SC and Sally Miller of Mendocino, CA; He was preceded in death by a daughter Kay Bridges Morrow; two brothers, George Copeland and Samuel Belton Bridges. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 751 Chester, SC 29706 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com