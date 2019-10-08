Mr. Wallace Higgins, 93, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Clover A. R. P. Church with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will be in Woodside Cemetery.
Mr. Higgins was born December 12, 1925 in Astoria, Long Island, NY to the late Michael and Kathleen Miller Higgins.
He was preceded in death by a son, Wallace Higgins, a daughter, Theresa Delanoy and one great great grandchild.
Survivors are his wife of 70 years Theodora Wegman Higgins; daughters Maryanne Finch (Joe) of Kingston, NY, Rita Lord (Jim) of Chateauguay, NY, Doris Graham (Kenneth) of Cairo, NY; Helen Rogers (Al) of Clover, SC; daughter-in-law Rose Higgins of Fort Brag, NC; thirteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Clover A.R.P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Higgins
Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2019