Wallace Williams
1939 - 2020
Wallace Williams, 81, of Sharon, SC, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church in Sharon, SC. Burial will be on Tuesday in Robbinsville, NC.

Wallace was born on January 6, 1939 in Robbinsville, NC. He was the son of the late J. Marion Williams and Stacy Jackson Williams. He worked as a supervisor at Duke Energy and retired after serving 30 years. He was a veteran of the US Army.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Brenda Faye Heffner Williams, children, Connie Lovelace (Steven Ham), Teresa Cherry (Mickey), Hollis Jackson (Scott), Tim Brazell (Melony), Kim Collins (Mark Newton), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wallace was preceded in death by three brothers.

In memory of Wallace Williams, memorials may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 3850 York St. Sharon, SC 29742 or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Williams family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
