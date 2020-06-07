Mr. Walter M. Burris, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Born in Stanley County, NC, Mr. Burris was the son of the late Walter P. Burris and the late Mary Burris Burris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerod Anthony Burris; his brother, Johnny Darrell Burris; and his brother, Marvin E. Burris. He served in the US Air Force and retired from the US Army National Guard. He was retired from Nalley Carolina Peterbilt in Charlotte. He was a member of the Corinthian Lodge #416, past president of the York County Crescent Shrine Club and served as past Worthy Patron of the Corinthian Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Jaycees and of Lakewood Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Karen Thatcher Burris; his daughter, Tori Inkley of Cedar Grove, NJ; two sons, Kip Burris of Fort Benning, GA and Jeff (Karen) Jones of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Zachary, Kiersten, Maddie, Kaleib and Kinsey; and his sister, Kay Shephard of Rockingham, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Burris' name to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605; the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 www.diabetes.org/donate; or to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Burris family.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.