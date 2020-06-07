Walt Burris
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Walter M. Burris, 77, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Born in Stanley County, NC, Mr. Burris was the son of the late Walter P. Burris and the late Mary Burris Burris. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerod Anthony Burris; his brother, Johnny Darrell Burris; and his brother, Marvin E. Burris. He served in the US Air Force and retired from the US Army National Guard. He was retired from Nalley Carolina Peterbilt in Charlotte. He was a member of the Corinthian Lodge #416, past president of the York County Crescent Shrine Club and served as past Worthy Patron of the Corinthian Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Jaycees and of Lakewood Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Karen Thatcher Burris; his daughter, Tori Inkley of Cedar Grove, NJ; two sons, Kip Burris of Fort Benning, GA and Jeff (Karen) Jones of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Zachary, Kiersten, Maddie, Kaleib and Kinsey; and his sister, Kay Shephard of Rockingham, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Burris' name to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605; the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 www.diabetes.org/donate; or to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Burris family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved