Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Share Walter's life story with friends and family

Eddie or Quick, as he was affectionately called, died Fri, Aug. 21st at home. Memorial services will be 12:00 pm, Sat., Aug. 29th at Wright Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Langrum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in York, SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store