The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church with Rev. Beth Drennen and Rev. Carl Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 PM at Mt. Vernon UMC Fellowship Hall on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Walter was a son of the late William C. Howell and Wilma Bratton Howell. He was retired from United Contractors, a member of Tri-City Jaycees, a member of the SC National Guard, and a member of Mt. Vernon UMC. Walter loved being with his family, especially his granddaughter Paisley, and enjoyed his cows and tractor shows.



He is survived by his wife Audrey Owens Howell, daughters Tara Howell Crisp (Kyle) and Kelly Howell both of Chester, granddaughter Paisley Crisp, sisters, Emily Howell Brown of York, Judy Howell Bolin of Clover, Minnie Howell Whitesides (Carl) of York, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his sisters Sarah Howell Burgess and Blanche Howell Smith, and brothers, Bob Howell and Bill Howell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S Herlong Road, Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or to the , 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28210.



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Howell family.

