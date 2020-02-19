Walter Jenkins Jonas, 79, of McConnells, SC passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC. Funeral will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in McConnells, SC. Walter was born on April 5, 1940 in York County. He was the son of late Lewis Jonas and Louella Jonas. Walter is survived by his wife, Doris Jonas, daughters, Sharon Turney (Randy), Amy Killian (Bryan), grandchildren, Josh Turney, Justin Turney (Hannah), Preston Jonas, Meagan Bolin, step-grandchildren, Avery Killian, Andrew Killian, Yancy Killian and six great-grandchildren, Aleah, Alexis, Joshlyn, Baylor, Leighton and Caleb. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Glen, Ronnie, Albert, and sisters, Trudy, Ruby, Louise and Kathleen.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, S.C. 29732.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 19, 2020