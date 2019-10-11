Mr. George Walter Wire, 65, of Clover, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Wire was born July 30, 1954 in Hemmingway, SC to the late George Edward Wire, Jr. and Zeimena Thomason Wire. Walter was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Appalachian State University. He was the co-owner Frank's Jewelry in Clover and York, SC.
Survivors are his wife of 31 years Jeannie Dixon Wire; sister Nora Kathryn Weatherhead (Paul) of Hilton Head, SC; brothers Charles Edward Wire of Maui, Hawaii and James Malcom Wire (Adrienne) of Yorktown, VA; brothers-in-law Frank Dixon, Jr. (Ann), Tommy Dixon (Ruby); sisters-in-law Ginger Dixon, Laura Dixon and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jimmy Dixon and Morris Dixon.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of York Co., 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Wire.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019